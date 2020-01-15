Teen charged with Hobbs triple murder

HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Police Department released a statement Tuesday, announcing that Bishop Henderson was charged with three counts of murder in connection to an August house party shooting.

Henderson, 19, was arrested August 25, 2019 and originally charged with Aggravated Battery for shooting one of the injured victims. In addition to being charged with murder, Henderson was charged with three counts of Aggravated Battery.

Three people died and four were injured in the August 25 shooting, according to HPD. Some of the injured were transported to Lubbock-area hospitals.