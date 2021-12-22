Teen charged with murder in Odessa shooting

by: Erica Miller

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department has made an arrest in last week’s homicide investigation. Eduardo Levario Nicolas, 18, has been charged with Murder. 

In an earlier news release, OPD said around 7:42 p.m. on December 16, officers responded to the 1300 block of N Lauderdale to investigate a gunshot victim. Once on scene, investigators found Alexander Juarez, 22, dead from a gunshot wound.

Nicolas is currently in custody in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. In addition to the murder charge, Nicolas has been charged with theft of a firearm, marijuana possession, and is on a hold for the US Marshal Service, according to jail records. A mugshot is not currently available. 

OPD says the investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

