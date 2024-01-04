SAN ANTONIO (ValleyCentral) — A 19-year-old and his father were arrested in connection to the killing of Savanah Soto and Matthew Guerra.

Christopher Preciado, 19, was arrested on a charge of capital murder, San Antonio police announced on Facebook. His father, 59-year-old Ramon Preciado, was also arrested on a charge of abuse of a corpse.

Christopher Preciado, Ramon Preciado (Photo: San Antonio Police Department)

Police said that Christopher was arrested for the murders of Soto and Guerra. Ramon helped Christopher move the bodies after the murders took place, police said.

Soto and Guerra were reported missing on Dec. 23 after the pregnant teen missed an appointment to be induced. Three days later, police found the couple dead inside a vehicle.

“It appears that the vehicle had been at the location for several days,” SAPD Chief William McManus said.

Last week, SAPD released a video showing two people of interest in the Kia Optima and a dark-colored pickup truck.

Police say they were able to retrieve Soto’s phone to find the location of the suspect and his father. SAPD interrogated both Christopher and his father and based on their responses, police say there was enough evidence to issue warrants for their arrests.

Authorities say Christopher and his father are the only suspects in this case. Police believe Christopher’s motif for the murders was a drug exchange gone wrong.

Additional charges are pending for the additional death of Soto’s unborn baby.