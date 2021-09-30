Teen father charged with murdering newborn to avoid child support

CARROLLTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 17-year-old father is facing charges for the death of his newborn son.
Caleb Blake Brown and the mother of the baby went to an emergency room in early August when she noticed the three-week-old baby was pale and had bruising on his abdomen, according to police.
An autopsy found that the 24-day-old baby had multiple displaced ribs and a torn liver.
During an investigation, authorities found that Brown was mad at the baby’s mom for keeping the baby and was concerned about paying child support.
Brown stated in the probable cause affidavit of his arrest that he squeezed the baby and threw him into the air, eventually hitting the ceiling fan.
He is being held at the Denton County jail, and a bond has not been set.
ValleyCentral’s latest news:
- Lubbock Chick-fil-A locations selling cookies for coworker in need
- Tech professor, climate scientist Dr. Katharine Hayhoe talks appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and her new book
- Prosecutors against Bart Reagor explain why leaked profanity-laced recordings should be allowed as evidence
- Midland man sentenced to over 10 years in prison for 3 bank robberies, including one in Lubbock
- KLBK Thursday PM Weather Update: September 30th, 2021