DEL RIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 16-year-old smuggler led Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on a high-speed chase, authorities stated.

A video uploaded on social media by Lt. Christopher Olivarez, with the Texas Department of Public Safety, showed three people bail out of the vehicle during the chase with the third person falling out an open door as the Jeep races off.

DPS reported the three migrants were later apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol.

Texas Department of Public Safety Christopher Olivarez

The 16-year-old driver led troopers on a high-speed chase down US 277 in Val Verde County before bailing out of the vehicle and running into a neighborhood.

The teen and passenger were found hiding inside a vehicle in a backyard. They were apprehended at the scene and arrested for smuggling, according to Olivarez.