Teen suspected of shooting 2 Arlington teenage brothers dead

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Police in Arlington say they now suspect a teenage boy fired the gunshots that left two teenage brothers, aged 13 and 17, dead.

The two were shot and a third teen was wounded at an apartment complex in south Arlington.

Police say the three were shot apparently after an argument escalated at a nearby barbershop and spilled over to the apartment complex.

Police found a gun near the dead boys’ bodies and a second gun nearby.

