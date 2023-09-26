CLOVIS, N.M. — On Tuesday, the Clovis Police Department released information on a deadly shooting on Saturday that led to the death of an 18-year-old.

According to a press release from Clovis PD, at 10:57 p.m. officers were dispatched to a gunshot victim near 2101 W. Grand Avenue. Witnesses said they heard several gunshots, saw 18-year-old Izayah Montano fall to the ground and saw a person run away.

CPD said Montano suffered two gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital; he died Sunday morning.

Investigators identified a 17-year-old as the suspect in Montano’s death. According to CPD, the juvenile was arrested on an outstanding warrant for two counts of 1st Degree Felony Murder, two counts of Armed Robbery and Minor in Possession of a Firearm, out of Pima County, Arizona. He is in a juvenile detention facility awaiting an arraignment hearing.