Teenage brothers, 13 and 17, fatally shot in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Police in Arlington say two teenage brothers aged 13 and 17 were fatally shot at an apartment complex and a third teen was wounded.

Police say the three were shot, apparently following some sort of argument at a nearby business.

The names of the three and the condition of the wounded boy were not released.

Police have announced no arrests and say a gun was found near the boys’ body and a second gun was found nearby.

