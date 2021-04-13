Teenager charged in fatal Midland stabbing

MIDLAND, Texas — A teenager was recently charged in connection to a stabbing that took the life of a Midland man.

According to YourBasin.com, officers were called to the 4300 block of Pleasant Drive on Thursday, April 8, just after 3:00 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Isaias Nunez, 20, with multiple stab wounds.

Nunez was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital for treatment, police said.



Police later located the suspect, a 16-year-old male, in the 5000 block of Pleasant Drive.

He was then transported to the Midland Police Department for questioning.

Midland Police said the teen admitted to the assault and was later taken to Culver Juvenile Detention Center.

YourBasin.com reported that Nunez died from his injuries on Friday.

Nunez left behind, 12 siblings, a fiancé and a six-week-old son.

“He was a good Dad, a good son, a good brother, and he was there for his kid. We would always play video games together, but now we can’t do it anymore because he’s gone,” his brother Isaiah Barragan told YourBasin.com.

“It’s really heartbreaking, because his son is going to have to grow up without him and later on he’s going to have to hear what happened to his Dad,” said Daniel Natibidad, a friend of Nunez.

