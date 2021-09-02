Teenager robbed at knifepoint in front of school

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 17-year-old was robbed at knifepoint just in front of a local high school, according to San Antonio police.

The victim told police he was walking at 8:20 a.m. in front of Clark High School when a woman pulled out a knife and demanded his cellphone.

Police stated that there was a small struggle between the two but eventually the victim gave up his phone.

The 17-year-old ran to the school and asked staff to call the police. Officers were notified of the woman’s description, later identified as a 19-year-old, and began searching nearby areas.

San Antonio police officers approached three different suspects that matched the description. One of them ran into traffic on a nearby road, however, police were able to take her into custody.

The 19-year-old was booked for aggravated robbery. The two other suspects were released after an investigation revealed they were not involved with the robbery.

