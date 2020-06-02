Teens at Dallas cafe make meal kits for needy amid COVID-19

Marquel Gray, center left, and Gaby Torres, center right, carry bags filled with rice as Angel Coronado, left rear, and De’ Monica Dean, right rear, prepare to help add them to box meal kits at Cafe Momentum in Dallas, Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Chef Chad Houser opened the cafe five years ago to help give teens coming out of juvenile detention stability and a push toward success. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS (AP) — Chef Chad Houser opened his downtown Dallas restaurant five years ago to help give teens coming out of juvenile detention stability and a push toward success.

When the coronavirus pandemic threatened that mission, he found a way to not only keep them working but also give them the chance to help others.

Within a week of Cafe Momentum closing to dining in March because of the pandemic, the teens who normally do everything from cook to serve to bus tables at the restaurant had started building meal kits for needy families.

