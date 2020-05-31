Temple front line workers honored with flyover Sunday

TEMPLE, Texas (KWKT) — Members of the Falcon Flight Formation Team honored Baylor Scott & White health workers and emergency responders Sunday morning with a flyover in Temple.

Falcon Flight Formation Team flies over Baylor Scott & White – Temple

The pilots say they came to Temple to honor the men and women on the front lines who are risking their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dozens gathered outside the medical center in Temple to watch 30 to 40 planes flying in formation.

Pilots started arriving in the Temple area Saturday and took off this morning from Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport.

The Falcon Flight Formation Team was formed in the 1990’s and is from Round Rock. All members fly experimental category RV aircraft constructed from kits made in Oregon.

(Information from FOX44News.com)