Temple ISD approves bond propositions

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved two bond propositions Monday night.

The first proposition is for general improvements at all campuses, and the second is for Wildcat Stadium renovations. By state law, the propositions must be separate – because the funds would be used for a spectator venue for more than 1,000 spectators.

The first proposition would raise the property tax rate by twelve cents per $100 of home valuation – totaling more than $178 million. The second proposition for Wildcat Stadium raises the tax rate by half a cent per $100 of valuation – totaling over $6 million.

Together, the two propositions would raise the tax rate by 12.5 cents and generate a total of $184.9 million. This would impact taxpayers about $136 per $100,000 of valuation.

Superintendent Bobby Ott says there are three main reasons why these bonds need to be passed. One is because of growth. Ott said they have not added a new school to Temple ISD since the late 90s, and this bond would add a new elementary school.

“Our demographic analysis over the last three years has showed we’re going to have 1,000 more students by 2025,” Superintendent Ott said.

Also, to improve program equity.

“We have a few gaps in our fine arts programs, one particular in our CT program, and then a few in our athletic program,” Ott said.

Also, it finishes the facilities master plan approved a few years ago which includes security improvements, removing portables and adding on permanent spaces to the school and renovating some facilities.

“We want to make sure that when our students are competing on behalf of Temple ISD, that they are competing in the very best facilities,” Ott said. “And when I say best, I mean comparable to their peers.”

The tax rate has dropped 16 cents in the last three years, so raising it 12.5 cents is still less than what it was in 2018.

Temple residents will vote on these propositions during the November 2 election. Early voting will be from October 18 through 29. The deadline to register to vote is October 2.