Temple ISD receives STEM grant from Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, Oncor

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Independent School District is one of five school districts from across the state to receive a Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Big Thinkers Grant presented by Oncor.

These grants help support school education programs and initiatives benefiting students looking to pursue a career in science, technology, engineering or math (STEM).

Representatives of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Oncor presented a check for the $1,000 grant to Dr. Jason Mayo, principal of Temple High School, at the Wildcats home football game against Harker Heights last Friday night.

The program is in its first year, and seeks to recognize schools with a strong commitment to STEM programs on campus.

“We are honored to be one of the first school districts in the state to receive a Big Thinkers Grant,” Mayo said. “I would like to thank Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Oncor for recognizing Temple High School. We are very proud of our STEM programs and this grant will go a long way to benefit our students and our educational offerings.”

Officials from DCTF and Oncor plan to follow up with this year’s recipients to gauge the impact of the grants. Both parties hope to expand the Big Thinkers Grant program over the coming years.

Source: Temple Independent School District