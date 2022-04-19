TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Detectives with the Temple Police Department have located and recovered approximately $60,000 dollars worth of stolen property.

Tuesday morning, Temple detectives responded to the area of 6th and Avenue F after the Criminal Investigation Division received information from patrol about potential stolen property.

At the provided location they found a Bobcat skid-steer, which was reported stolen on April 14, 2022.

Detectives were able to secure a warrant and found additional stolen property.

The Belton Police Department Criminal Investigation Division also responded, as one of the located trailers were stolen from their agency.

The recovery of the stolen items will likely lead to the closure of at least four cases across the Temple/Belton area.

If you have any information, you can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Source: Temple Police Department