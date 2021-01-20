Texan pleads guilty to helping dad evade arrest in killings

IRVING, Texas (AP) — A Texas man has pleaded guilty to helping his father evade arrest for over 12 years in the fatal shootings of the man’s two teen sisters.
Federal prosecutors say Islam Yaser-Abdel Said pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to conceal a person from arrest, concealing a person from arrest and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding.
The 32-year-old from Irving faces up to 30 years in prison when he’s sentenced in April.
Islam Said’s father, Yaser Said, was arrested in August.
Yaser Said had been wanted on a capital murder warrant following the New Year’s Day 2008 fatal shootings of his daughters.
