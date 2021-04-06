Texans with at least one vaccine dose nearing 29%

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that almost 29% of the population in Texas has received at least one dose of the vaccination for COVID-19.
The CDC reported Monday that about 16% of the population in the state has completed their vaccination.
Over the last two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases of the coronavirus in Texas has decreased by about 28%.
That’s according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Monday reported 890 new confirmed and probable cases and three additional deaths.
