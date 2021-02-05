Texarkana Fugitive Added to Texas 10 Most Wanted List

AUSTIN, Texas — A 20-year-old man has been added to Texas 10 Most Wanted list on charges of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a few other charges.

The following is a press release from The Texas Department of Public Safety:

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Marques Jujuan Thompson, 20, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List. A cash reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and capture of Thompson. He is wanted for murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm, battery, stalking/intimidation and a probation violation. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Thompson has been wanted since August 2020, when he violated his probation and absconded from his last known address in Texarkana, Texas. Since then, Thompson is suspected of being involved in multiple shootings, including a fatal one that occurred on Jan. 12 in Texarkana. In addition to Texarkana, Thompson also has ties to the Dallas Metroplex area.

Thompson is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view his wanted bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex offenders. In 2020, Texas Crime Stoppers paid $20,000 in rewards for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

· Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

· Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, then clicking on the link under their photo.

· Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous, regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.