SAN ANGELO, Texas — A 16-year-old died from what is believed to be an accidental shooting on December 19 in San Angelo according to the San Angelo Police Department.

According to the SAPD, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Tres Rios at 9:50 p.m. on December 19 for a 16-year-old that had a gunshot wound in the middle of their torso.

SAPD says that officers began administering first aid to the victim until the San Angelo Fire Department medics arrived on the scene and transported the victim to Shannon Medical Center for treatment.

SAPD says that the 16-year-old succumbed to their injuries.

The criminal investigation division of the police department was requested to assist with the investigation. SAPD says that the preliminary investigation shows that the shooting was an accident, however, the investigation is still ongoing at this time.

