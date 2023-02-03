An abandoned old barn with the symbol of Texas painted on the roof sits in a rural area of the state, framed by farmland.

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller released a reminder on Friday that the United States Department of Agriculture’s deadline to respond to the 2022 Census of Agriculture will be on Monday, and advised that members of the agriculture community respond online.

“I want to remind all Texas farmers and ranchers that the 2022 Ag Census is a crucial chance to speak up for all agricultural producers in our great state,” sad Miller, “The information you provide will be our voice in Washington for the next five years, impacting Washington policy, programs, and even disaster resources. I urge all Texan ag producers to fill out the 2022 census before Monday’s deadline.”

The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistical Service sent out questionnaires in January, said Miller, to every known agricultural producer in the US and Puerto Rico. The census is conducted every five years and is meant to provide a complete account of the nation’s farms and ranches and the people who operate them. The information collected is then used to help shape agricultural policy, programs, and disaster response.

As noted in previous reports from MyHighPlains.com, agricultural and rural population data are used to contribute to state and federal funding and policy, such as water management plans and drought response strategies. Further, the latest agriculture census comes as federal lawmakers prepare to craft the 2023 Farm Bill, which includes various programs intended to benefit the agricultural community, from commodity program support to conservation research and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

“Given the late hour, I encourage any ag producer who has not yet responded by mail to fill out the Census online in order to meet next Monday’s deadline,” Miller said.

Miller’s announcement noted that the USDA’s NASS will release the results of the Ag Census in 2024 and that all information must be received by the Monday, Feb. 6 deadline.