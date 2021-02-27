Texas AG seeks to oust San Antonio police chief

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s legal battle against San Antonio Police Chief William McManus and the city’s top leadership has entered a new phase.

Paxton has filed a petition in a state district court in San Antonio seeking to strip McManus of his job.

Paxton has been tangling with San Antonio in a state district court in Austin since November 2018 over the Alamo City’s handling of immigrants lacking documents.

Now, he alleges that McManus has violated state law by failing to turn over suspect immigrants to federal agents.

San Antonio City Attorney Andy Segovia describes the petition as frivolous.