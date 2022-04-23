COLLEGE STATION, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Texas A&M Forest Service:

We can’t control when disasters strike, but we can make sure we are prepared. During the Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday this weekend, Texans can pick up essential items for their evacuation go-kits tax-free.



“When disasters such as wildfires, hurricanes, winter storms and tornados arise requiring you to leave your home, being prepared ahead of time can save precious time and help keep your family safe during an emergency,” said Karen Stafford, Texas A&M Forest Service Wildfire Prevention Coordinator.



Since January 1, 2022, Texas A&M Forest Service has responded to 775 wildfires that burned 351,046 acres statewide. In the coming months, wildfire danger is predicted to continue due to the drought most of Texas is seeing.



“With continued wildfire risk, being prepared is more important for your family now than ever,” said Stafford. “The best way to prepare for wildfires is by creating multiple evacuation routes and a go-kit for your family.”



Texas A&M Forest Service encourages all residents to assemble a go-kit that can be easily carried and includes supplies for several days. Your kit should include:

Supplies for both people and pets.

Prescription medications or other necessary medical equipment.

Papers and important documents such as insurance and identification documents.

Personal needs including food, water, clothing, money and a first aid kit.

Priceless items such as photos, family heirlooms and any other irreplaceable or valuable items.

This weekend is the perfect time to prepare your go-kit while certain emergency preparation supplies, including first aid kits, radios, batteries and telephone chargers, will be tax free during the 2022 Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday.



Visit the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts website for more information on the sales tax holiday and a list of eligible items: httsp://bit.ly/txemergencyprep.



Visit www.ready.gov/kit to learn how to build an emergency preparedness kit.

(Press release from the Texas A&M Forest Service)