MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — AT&T is presenting the Texas A&M School of Public Health $25,000 for scholarships.

According to Texas A&M Health, the scholarships will go to students who live or work with residents of the colonias.

For several years, students and researchers from Texas A&M School of Public Health have been working on multiple projects to help improve the health of those living in these areas, said the university’s news release.

The check presentation is set for Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Texas A&M University Higher Education Center 6200 Tres Lagos Blvd. in McAllen.

In attendance for the presentation will be Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa and Dr. Shawn Gibbs, Dean of the Texas A&M School of Public Health.