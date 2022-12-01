AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert Thursday for a missing child out of Paradise, Texas.

Athena Strand, 7, was last seen at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 Block of County Rd 3573 in Paradise, according to DPS.

Athena was described as a 4-foot tall girl with blonde hair and blue eyes, and she weighed 65lbs, according to DPS.

Officials said Athena was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt with white flowers, blue jeans with white flowers on the pockets and brown boots. She also has pierced ears but no earrings, and two red birthmarks on her lower back.

Athena’s location is unknown and law enforcement said it believes her safety and health are in danger.

Anyone with information regarding Athena’s location is asked to call 911.