Texas assistant AG loses job after reports of QAnon posts

FILE – In this Aug. 2, 2018, file photo, a protesters holds a Q sign waits in line with others to enter a campaign rally with President Donald Trump in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Facebook says on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, it will restrict QAnon and stop recommending that users join groups supporting it, but the company is stopping short of banning the right-wing conspiracy movement outright. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An assistant attorney general in Texas who ran for Congress this year has lost his job after reports surfaced of him calling Black Lives Matter protesters “terrorists” and promoting the QAnon conspiracy theory on Twitter.

A spokeswoman for the Texas attorney general’s office confirmed Friday that Nick Moutos no longer worked at the agency.

His departure came after the group Media Matters for America published a a report highlighting tweets that included using the hashtag “PlentyofAmmo” while expressing support for a white St. Louis couple charged for waving guns during a racial justice protest outside their home.

