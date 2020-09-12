Texas attorney general appeals ballot application decision

FILE – In this file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks during a hearing in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is appealing a state judge’s decision to allow the Harris County clerk to send mail-in ballot applications to all registered voters in the county.

Paxton announced Saturday that he’d filed an appeal with the 14th Court of Appeals in Houston.

Paxton is asking the court to prevent Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins from sending applications to all 2.4 million Houston-area voters.

A state judge ruled Friday the county can move forward with its plan. Paxton argues the plan violates the state constitution and Texas election law.

