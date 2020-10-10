Texas attorney general seeks stay of mail-in ballot order

FILE – In this file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks during a hearing in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a request for an emergency stay of a federal judge’s injunction that blocked Gov. Greg Abbott’s order dramatically reducing places where voters could drop off mail ballots during early voting in the November elections.

Paxton filed the motion on Saturday with the Fifth District U.S. Court of Appeals, saying the judge lacks jurisdiction and calling the injunction that was issued Friday unlawful.

Abbott’s order allowed only one mail ballot drop-off site per county, which the judge said likely violates the right to vote.

