WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two of the three individuals who died of apparent fentanyl overdoses over the weekend in Wichita Falls have been identified.

One of the three individuals who died from a fentanyl overdose over the weekend has been identified as Alize Mariah Anita Martinez, 19, of Wichita Falls, according to her mother, Silvia Martinez.

According to the victim’s mother, Martinez became addicted to fentanyl after trying what she thought was a Percocet that actually contained fentanyl. She said Martinez became clean over the summer but ultimately relapsed, taking an unregulated counterfeit pill containing fentanyl, leading to a fatal overdose.

Sgt. Charlie Eipper, WFPD’s Public Information Officer, said on Saturday, September 17, 2022, police responded to a welfare check on Grant Gill Lane at 7:03 a.m. Police said a 19-year-old female was found deceased.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Martinez’s family to help cover the costs of final arrangements. You can donate to the family online.

Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department have also identified a man who died of a suspected fentanyl overdose in Wichita Falls over the weekend.

According to Sgt. Eipper, Adam Daniel Sattler, 21, of College Station, died on Sunday of an apparent fentanyl overdose.

WFPD officers responded to an apartment at the Mustang Village Apartments located on Lake Park Drive on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at about 10:41 a.m. for a welfare check.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Sattler deceased in the apartment. The cause of death is suspected to be an overdose of fentanyl. Sgt. Eipper said his body has been sent off for an autopsy.

A third suspected fentanyl overdose was reported on Sunday, September 18, 2022, after authorities were dispatched to Fountain Gate Apartments on Tower Drive at 11:42 a.m.

The victim was a 13-year-old male who has not been identified at this time.

An investigation into the deaths is ongoing.

This is a developing story.