Texas authorities searching for kidnaping, stabbing suspect

WACO, Texas– A man wanted for kidnapping, stabbing and carjacking was on the run after he escaped from a Waco hospital Monday night, according to police.

Casey Phillips, 25, is wanted by multiple agencies for Aggravated Robbery, two counts of Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault with a Weapon and Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle.

Police said Phillips started his crime spree when he shot at a vehicle while driving in Burleson. He left a vehicle, a red Nissan Rogue, and broke into a 18-wheeler sitting on the side of the road.

Authorities said he later walked to a Shell station with a Sonic drive thru, where he assaulted and kidnapped a mother and her teenage daughter while they waited in the drive-thru.

Phillips tried to stab the teen in the chest, but the knife caught on her hand, according to police. He pushed the mother and daughter into the passenger seat and started “driving erratically through the parking lot.”

Police said the daughter jumped from the car to escape, and the mother fell out. Both were injured.

Phillips wrecked on US 67E and suffered injuries to his head and legs, authorities said. He was taken to Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco.

Police said he left before they could get there.

Itasca Police Lt. William T. Fausnacht said the hospital “didn’t have the authority to keep him, and he left within 15 minutes.”

Phillips could be in the Hubbard area, according to police. The Texas Rangers and U.S. Marshals are looking for him. Anyone with information was asked to call 911.

Authorities said he’s likely armed, dangerous and needs medical attention.

