Active shooter ‘neutralized,’ 1 sailor hurt at Texas naval station

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — A security team “neutralized” an active shooter early Thursday at a Texas naval air station, the U.S. Navy said.

The security team responded to the Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi at about 6:15 a.m. One sailor assigned to the security force team was injured but was in good condition, the Navy said.

The injured Navy sailor was shot but was wearing body armor, said a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity to provide information not yet made public.

The facility was on lockdown for about five hours Thursday morning, but that was lifted shortly before noon. One gate remained closed.

The station had a similar lockdown last December. In another incident at the base last year, a man pleaded guilty to destruction of U.S. government property and possession of a stolen firearm for ramming his truck into a barricade at the Corpus Christi station.