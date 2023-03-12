AUSTIN, Texas — Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) indicated the state’s unemployment rose slightly during the first month of 2023.

According to a press release from the TWC, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in January 2023 was reported at 3.9 percent, up slightly from a revised 3.8 percent in December 2022.

The Lone Star State added 48,600 nonfarm jobs during the month and total nonfarm jobs reached 13,782,300.

“The Texas economy continues to grow, and Texas has more people working than ever before,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel in the press release. “The growth we’re seeing in the Lone Star State leads the nation, and TWC will continue to support efforts for continued growth.”

The Texas Workforce Commission said January marked the 16th consecutive month of a record employment high in the state.

“Texas has its largest civilian labor force ever at over 14.75 million and career opportunities for Texans continue to grow,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III in the press release. “As Texas adds jobs month after month, TWC is here to support any Texan looking for a new job or an opportunity to advance in their career.”

The Midland Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) had the lowest unemployment rate reported statewide in January. It was followed by Amarillo and Austin-Round Rock.

Click here to view the full January 2023 unemployment and jobs report from the Texas Workforce Commission.

The state will release job statistics for the month of February 2023 on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).