AUSTIN (KXAN) — James Avery Artisan Jewelry is adding a sweet treat to its lineup of jewelry charms.

It’s a sundae of Texas brands in the mix, following the launch of a Blue Bell ice cream charm produced by James Avery. The ice cream brand announced the collaboration Monday, referring to the mixed-metal charm as the first “in this iconic Texas partnership.”

“We are excited to partner with Blue Bell and craft an artful design that speaks to so many Texans,” James Avery CEO John McCullough said in the release. “James Avery and Blue Bell fans alike will be able to purchase the first charm in this iconic Texas partnership.”

The charm is designed to replicate the look of a Blue Bell carton of ice cream. It’s made from sterling silver and bronze and incorporates Blue Bell brand detailing, including the cow and girl logo on both the front and top of the piece.

“We are honored to have James Avery create a Blue Bell charm,” Ricky Dickson, Blue Bell CEO and president, added in the release. “Watching our charm come to life has been a fun experience. James Avery is known for high-quality jewelry with amazing attention to detail. And we are excited to share this collaboration with everyone.”

Those interested can purchase the charm at all James Avery retail locations, as well as at the Blue Bell Country Store in Brenham, the release added. It’s also available for purchase online from both James Avery and Blue Bell.

James Avery was founded in the Texas Hill Country in 1954, per the company’s history section. The jewelry retailer still creates more than 90% of its jewelry pieces in Kerrville, Comfort, Hondo and Corpus Christi, per the Blue Bell release.

Blue Bell’s Texas roots date back to its 1907 founding in Brenham, per the release. Today, the ice cream manufacturer includes production facilities in Brenham, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma and Sylacauga, Alabama, and is sold in 23 states nationwide.