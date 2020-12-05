Texas brings nursing home residents to front of vaccine line

A Texas flag is displayed in an ementary school music class at Tibbals Elementary School in Murphy, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Texas Gov. Greg Abbot’s statewide mask order does not mandate face covering for children under the age of 10, allowing some school districts to not require masks for children leaving the choice of mask use up to the parents. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas health officials are moving nursing home residents to the front of the line for coronavirus vaccines.

The change Friday comes after state health officials initially decided that only health care workers would have access to the first round of doses that are expected to arrive this month.

The reversal comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week issued nonbiding guidance that called for putting nursing home residents first along with frontline medical staff.

Texas reported more than 13,000 confirmed cases Friday and 255 additional deaths.

