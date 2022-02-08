DALLAS (AP) — Longtime Texas broadcaster Gary DeLaune, who over his career covered everything from major news events including the assassination of President John F. Kennedy to sports and feature stories, has died. He was 88.

DeLaune worked for San Antonio television station KENS 5 for 28 years before retiring in 1999.

This undated photo provided by KENS 5 shows Gary DeLaune with the station’s helicopter in San Antonio. The longtime Texas broadcaster, who over his career covered everything from major news events including the assassination of President John F. Kennedy to sports and feature stories, died on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. He was 88. (KENS 5 via AP)

KENS 5 anchor Deborah Knapp said he died Sunday, Known for wearing colorful and sometimes gaudy sports coats, DeLaune also spent about six decades calling high school football games.

He was working for Dallas radio station KLIF when Kennedy was killed on Nov. 22, 1963.