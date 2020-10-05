Texas congressman calls on state attorney general to resign

FILE – State Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the flight line for the arrival of Vice President Mike Pence at Love Field in Dallas, Sunday, June 28, 2020. Several top deputies of Texas’ attorney general have accused him of crimes including bribery and abuse of office in an internal letter saying they’ve reported the actions to law enforcement. In a brief letter, seven senior lawyers wrote that they reported Paxton for potentially breaking the law “in his official capacity as the current Attorney General of Texas.” Paxton’s defense attorney in the securities case, declined to comment on the new allegations Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Paxton pleaded not guilty in that case but it is not clear whether the new accusations are related. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS (AP) — A Republican congressman from Texas became the most presentiment member his party to call for the resignation of the state’s Republican attorney general, following revelations that Ken Paxton’s top deputies reported him to law enforcement for alleged crimes including bribery and abuse of office.

Rep. Chip Roy said in a Monday statement that Paxton must resign “for the good of the people of Texas.” Roy was previously Paxton’s top deputy in the attorney general’s office.

This comes comes days after seven senior lawyers in Paxton’s office sending a letter saying they had reported Paxton to law enforcement for potentially breaking the law.

