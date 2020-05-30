Texas coronavirus confirmed cases surpass 61,000

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose by more than 1,200 in Texas to surpass 61,000 with 25 additional deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the deaths.

The Texas health department reported Saturday at least 61,006 cases and 1,626 deaths.

The true numbers are likely higher, however, because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains