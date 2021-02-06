Texas coronavirus hospitalizations fall below 10,000

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The number of people hospitalized due to the coronavirus has fallen below 10,000 for the first time since Dec. 19.

The state health department on Saturday reported 9,957 hospitalizations in addition to 13,192 newly reported confirmed or suspected virus cases and 348 additional deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

The department reports 38,476 COVID-19 deaths and more than 2.15 million cases.

Data from Johns Hopkins University shows Texas has the third highest number of new cases per capita in the nation with 871.77 per 100,000 residents.

