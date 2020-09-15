Texas court allows Green Party candidates on the ballot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court has cleared the way for three Green Party candidates to appear on the state’s November ballot.

The decision Tuesday comes after Democrats sued to remove them over failing to pay filing fees.

The ruling is the latest in a series of court battles nationwide over third-party candidates and ballot access.

On Monday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court rejected a Green Party bid that Democrats had feared could hurt Joe Biden in the narrowly divided battleground state.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)