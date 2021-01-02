Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations fall slightly, remain high

DALLAS (AP) — Coronavirus hospitalizations have fallen slightly in Texas but remain near their record high.

Health officials say there are 626 intensive-care beds available across the state of nearly 29 million people.

Texas reported 12,319 COVID-19 patients in hospitals Saturday, ending five consecutive days of record breaking hospitalizations.

But even with the decrease of more than 160 patients from Friday, the virus continues to strain medical resources.

The Texas Department of State Health Services says intensive care units in several parts of Texas are full or nearly full.

It reports 96 new fatalities, 3,995 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 487 probable cases.

