Texas’ COVID-19 pandemic death toll edges closer to 50,000

FILE – In this Feb. 11, 2021, file photo, registered nurse Marife Edquilang, left, administers a dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Anthony Monroe during a vaccination drive at Texas Southern University in Houston. At least 11 states opened vaccine eligibility to all adults this week in a major expansion of COVID-19 shots for tens of millions of Americans amid a worrisome increase in virus cases and concerns about supply and demand for the vaccines. States opening eligibility to anyone ages 16 and older on Monday included Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio and Kansas. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The number of people with COVID-19 who have died in Texas is edging close to 50,000, the third-highest death toll in the nation.

Johns Hopkins University researchers said Tuesday that 48,140 people with COVID-19 have died in Texas since the pandemic began.

Texas has the nation’s 23rd highest per-capita death rate. State health officials on Tuesday reported 109 new deaths, along with almost 4,000 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases.

Texas on Monday opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults.

