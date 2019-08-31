Texas deploys resources to Florida to assist with Dorian disaster response

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott:

Governor Greg Abbott has deployed assistance to the state of Florida in response to Hurricane Dorian, which is forecast to impact the Florida coast. The state of Texas is sending Texas Task Force 1’s Type III task force under the request and support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The Type III task force consists of 45 personnel and specialized equipment including flood and swift water rescue boats.

“Texas offers its full support to the state of Florida, and we remain at the ready to offer additional assistance as needed,” said Governor Abbott. “I am grateful to our first responders who have stepped up to assist Floridians in their time of need, and I ask that all Texans pray for all those in the path of this storm.”

Texas Task Force 1 is also prepared to respond to a request for an additional 6 flood swift water rescue and evacuation boat squads to work directly with the state of Florida. The contingent of 50 highly trained water rescue professionals from multiple Texas cities will utilize twelve rescue boats and technical gear to assist in water rescue efforts.

Additionally, the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department (TPWD) Texas Game Wardens are prepared to respond with Texas Task Force 1 as part of the six flood swift water rescue boat squad search and rescue teams.

