Texas deputies fatally shoot suspect in Cracker Barrel shooting

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a man wanted in the fatal shooting of a restaurant manager was shot and killed by deputies in northeast Houston.

Harris County sheriff’s assistant chief Mike Lee says the 28-year-old man was shot Monday after he first ran from deputies, then made gestures indicating he was pointing a gun at the deputies.

Investigators say no gun was found at the scene.

The man’s name hasn’t been released. Lee says the man was wanted in the Saturday shooting of Cracker Barrel manager Robin Baucom, who was killed while trying to help an employee during an attempted robbery.