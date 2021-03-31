Texas deputy expected to recover after shot in traffic stop

BIG WELLS, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a South Texas deputy was expected to make a full recovery after he was shot during a traffic stop.

In a Facebook post, Dimmit County Sheriff Marion Boyd says that Deputy Joshua Garcia was questioning Rocky Carrizales during a traffic stop near Big Wells Tuesday evening when the suspect began firing at the officer.

Boyd says the deputy was hit in the lower abdomen but was in stable condition at a hospital in San Antonio.

Carrizales was arrested after he tried to flee the scene and crashed his vehicle.

Carrizales was wanted on a federal warrant.