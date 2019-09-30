Texas deputy fatally shoots suspect during ditch struggle

This undated photo provided by the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office shows Dewayne Morgan. Investigators say an East Texas sheriff’s deputy, Logan Joines, has fatally shot Dewayne Morgan, a burglary suspect as the pair fought in an Interstate 20 ditch. Morgan was pronounced dead Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at a hospital. Deputy Joines was treated for minor injuries from the attack near Longview, Texas. Deputies responding to a burglary in progress were advised that the resident shot at the suspect. Joines arrived and deployed his Taser, which authorities say had no effect on Morgan.(Gregg County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

LONGVIEW, Texas (AP) — Investigators say an East Texas sheriff’s deputy has fatally shot a burglary suspect as the pair fought in an Interstate 20 ditch.

The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old Dewayne Morgan of Tatum was pronounced dead Sunday night at a hospital. A sheriff’s statement Monday says Deputy Logan Joines was treated for minor injuries from the attack near Longview.

Deputies responding to a burglary in progress were advised that the resident shot at the suspect. Joines arrived and deployed his Taser, which authorities say had no effect on Morgan.

Officials say the deputy chased Morgan across I-20, leading to a fight in the ditch and Joines fatally shooting the suspect.

Joines was treated for unspecified injuries and released from a hospital. He’s on administrative leave amid the Texas Rangers investigation.

