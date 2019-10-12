Texas deputy killed, police chief injured when struck by car

State & Regional

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar Media Group/KLBK News)

RIESEL, Texas (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy was killed and a small-town police chief was injured when a car struck them as they aided a motorist on a Central Texas roadside.

The incident happened about 2 p.m. Friday on Texas 6 near Riesel (REE’-zuhl), about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Waco. The Texas Department of Public Safety reports Falls County sheriff’s Deputy Matt Jones and Riesel Police Chief Danny Krumnow were helping a motorist when another car hydroplaned on the rain-slick highway and slid into them.

DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard says Jones was dead at the scene of the crash, while Krumnow was airlifted to a Waco hospital in critical condition. The driver of the car involved also was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Jones was a deputy for four years.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar