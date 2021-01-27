Texas deputy recovering after being shot, hit four times

by: The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston-area deputy is recovering at a hospital after being shot while responding to a call about a suspicious person.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says two deputies had approached the individual Tuesday evening when the man pulled out a gun and started firing at them.

One deputy was hit four times, including on his hands.

The sheriff’s office said in a tweet Wednesday that the deputy was expected to have surgery on his hand and could be released from the hospital in the next few days.

The suspect, 37-year-old Moises Martinez, was later arrested.

