HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Dominos delivery driver is behind bars, charged in an alleged road rage incident while he was on the clock.

Louis Hernandez was arrested for allegedly shooting while driving as a Dominos delivery driver. (Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office)

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said Louis Hernandez shot at another driver Tuesday night in Spring, Texas, after that driver pulled out in front of him.

Deputy constables responded to the road rage call around 7:30 p.m., and the victim told them that a suspect driving a Dominos Pizza delivery vehicle fired a gun towards him while driving down the 25600 block of Aldine Westfield Road.

After the victim gave deputy constables pictures of the suspected vehicles, deputies located it at the nearby Dominos restaurant and conducted a traffic stop. They found Hernandez and detained him, and found a gun in his possession, Constable Mark Herman said.

Hernandez was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Herman said. His bond was set at $10,000.