Texas DPS graduates first ever EMT class

AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety:

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is making history, graduating its first ever DPS Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) class. The class of 15 Troopers graduated during a ceremony at DPS Headquarters in Austin on Thursday, Sept. 30.

“This program enhances the wide variety of services we already provide across the state of Texas, allowing us to offer enhanced emergency medical treatment in critical situations,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “We are grateful to work with a valued partner agency to make this program a true success, and I congratulate this first class on their accomplishments.”

DPS’ Operational Medicine Unit (OMU) headed the partnership with U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector’s Search, Trauma and Rescue Unit (BORSTAR). OMU and BORSTAR collaborated to manage the program as well as teach lectures and skills. The eight-week class included in-person training at DPS headquarters, online video instruction and two weeks of clinical classwork in Del Rio. The program was open to DPS Troopers with at least some medical background.

“This partnership has opened the door for future EMT classes to enhance the Texas DPS medical first responder program,” said Andrew Aviles, the Del Rio Sector BORSTAR agent who led the course creation. “This program will foster the relationship with Border Patrol and State Troopers throughout Texas. We also believe that it will strengthen the entire emergency medical system for the state.”

Graduates are now equipped to provide advanced medical care when called to motor vehicle accidents, shootings and other medical emergencies. Each will carry specialized equipment focused on blood control, trauma, airway management and heat/cold emergencies. They can also deploy for DPS missions as a medical provider, assist with teaching medical topics, provide regional medical support to other divisions, partner agencies and the state of Texas.

The graduates will be stationed throughout the state and join 110 other DPS personnel who have medical first responder training in different divisions.

The next EMT class will begin in early 2022.

