AUSTIN (KXAN) — Overnight, the San Antonio Police Department said it was searching for a missing man, and the Texas Department of Public Safety issued a CLEAR Alert.

According to SAPD, 63-year-old Liwu Qian was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the 1400 block of Saddle Blanket in San Antonio in a white 2020 Toyota Camry, bearing TX license plate NFF2390.

Qian was described as a 5’6″ Asian man weighing 140 pounds. Police said he has black hair and black eyes.

Law enforcement officials said they believe his disappearance posed a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Anyone with information regarding this endangered missing person should contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.