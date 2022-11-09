ANDREWS, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety asked for the public’s help finding a semi-truck that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Wednesday afternoon.

DPS said the crash happened at 12:32 p.m. on State Highway 176, about 15 miles east of Andrews. According to DPS, a red car was hit by a semi-truck who left the scene heading eastbound.

DPS said the truck could be a “white cab truck with a flatbed trailer, loaded with 4-5 joints of large pipe.” The trailer could have left side damage and possible red paint transfer from the car, according to DPS.

Anyone with information was urged to call Texas DPS at 432-498-2131 or the Andrews Sheriff’s Office at 432-523-5545.